No payment from Robinsons but Sealy will honour mattress purchases

Robinsons customers who bought Sealy mattresses prior to the department store's liquidation can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

Sealy will be honouring the orders placed by "hundreds" of customers who have paid Robinsons in full, it announced in a Facebook post today (Nov 4).

This is despite Robinsons' failure to pay them for the supply or delivery of the products, the mattress brand added.

Customers who have paid in full need only top up $50 for their delivery fee and will be contacted shortly regarding the delivery arrangements.

As for customers who have made deposits or partial payments, Sealy will also contact them to make further arrangements for the fulfilment of their orders, it assured.

Robinsons had announced on Oct 30 that it would be closing its last two outlets in The Heeren and Raffles City Shopping Centre for good.

The decision caught many customers who had purchased mattresses from the department store off guard.

Some were told that their deliveries were put on hold, while others complained of a lack of updates from Robinsons' appointed liquidators, KordaMentha.

Between Oct 30 and Nov 2, 18 complaints were filed with the Consumer Association of Singapore (Case), all of them Robinsons customers seeking a refund on mattresses which were paid for but undelivered, Loy York Jiun, the executive director of Case told Today.

The contract value of the mattresses ranges from $2,299 to $6,149, he said.

KordaMentha will be meeting with mattress suppliers to resolve the situation and is "unable to provide any further update or action any deliveries, refunds or exchanges" until then, it told AsiaOne on Nov 1.

Meanwhile, Simmons, another mattress supplier, appealed for customers' patience and understanding in a statement on Oct 31, explaining it would be sorting out the matter with KordaMentha.

ALSO READ: The loss that we incurred is unimaginable': Unpaid for months, vendors rush to Robinsons to take back goods

kimberlylim@asiaone.com