No plans to fine those who fly national flag beyond allowed timeframe: Edwin Tong

Will residents in Singapore really be fined for displaying the national flag outside their homes after Sept 30?

According to Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY), the answer is: "No one has ever been fined for this, [Flying our National Flag 🇸🇬] There are few sights as stirring and revealing of our national pride and solidarity as... Posted by Edwin Tong on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 ."

His post today (Sept 30) came in response to concerns raised by netizens after it was reported that those who continue to display the flag risk being fined up to $1,000 under the Singapore Arms and Flag and National Anthem Rules.

He did, however, clarify that action would be taken should there be deliberate disrespect against the national flag.

"These rules are meant to safeguard the dignity of our flag," Tong said. "There's no reason to 'punish' those who treat it with respect and dignity, and are proud to showcase the Singapore spirit."

This year, Singaporeans were allowed to display flags from April 25 to Sept 30, starting two months earlier than previous years, as a symbol of unity during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before 2007, the flag was only allowed to be displayed during the month of August.

READ ALSO: National Day 2020: Singapore's flag used to look really different - and other random facts about the flag

Letchumanan Narayanan, senior director of the MCCY's resilience and engagement division, had previously commented: "One consideration for allowing the display of the flag will be whether we can safeguard the dignity of the flag, including how it could be subject to wear and tear resulting from extended display or neglect."

Tong added that the MCCY had already initiated a review of the rules to see if there were more occasions during which the flag can be displayed.

He encouraged residents to give suggestions on how the flag could be used and thanked them for their resilience, spirit and strength in the past months.

[Flying our National Flag 🇸🇬] There are few sights as stirring and revealing of our national pride and solidarity as... Posted by Edwin Tong on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

rainercheung@asiaone.com