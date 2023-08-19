'No roar, 3 to 6pm only!' Woman too late to redeem McFlurry discount, gets schooled by auntie

Singaporeans love a good discount, even if it means slightly embarrassing themselves in public to get it.

The Dinosaur McFlurry is back, and on Aug 17 and 18, McDonalds Singapore offered 20 per cent off the $3.50 dessert if customers roared loudly while ordering it.

It was also only available from 3 to 6pm, which some failed to notice.

TikTok user Localbimbo69 shared a video of herself going up to the dessert kiosk and asking, "Auntie, can I get one roar? The Dinosaur McFlurry, roar."

For added effect, the second roar involved her making claw gestures with her hands.

However, the auntie responded sternly: "No roar! 3 to 6pm [only]!"

Localbimbo69 was presumably not there at the correct time and summarised the encounter: "When you get humbled and scolded by the McDonald's auntie after roaring in her face."

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@localbimbo69/video/7268250056631864578[/embed]

One netizen commented: "Auntie tired of hearing roar already."

"Auntie fiercer now maybe because of @Lil Syahrul's roar," another wrote.

While Localbimbo69 got schooled by the McDonalds auntie, Syahrul ended up giving one a fright.

In his TikTok video, he points at a sign off-camera and yells roar so loudly that the McDonald's auntie can be seen putting a hand up to her chest in fear.

Unfortunately, it was 7pm and Syahrul didn't manage to get a discounted McFlurry either.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@lilsyahrul/video/7268258947717434626[/embed]

Others were luckier, or just more observant, as several videos posted on social media showed both adults and children redeeming their desserts with a roar.

One man even asked the cashier who roared the loudest just so he could one-up them.

His efforts weren't in vain, as the store manager proclaimed him to have the "best one".

And of course, he got his delicious Dinosaur McFlurry.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@idrinkwaterwithlemon/video/7268659722859891969[/embed]

