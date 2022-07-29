'No, you just run': Elderly couple argues with woman who allegedly knocked them down at Bukit Gombak bus stop

A woman allegedly knocked down an elderly couple while she was running after her bus at Bukit Gombak on Wednesday (July 27).

The aftermath of the incident was caught on video by TikTok user Btw_rwb, which showed the couple arguing with the woman.

"No no no... you just run," said the elderly man.

"I tried to help you ah," retorted the woman.

Dissatisfied with her reply, the elderly man told the bus driver to call the police. Appearing to hint at the gravity of the situation, he also told the woman that his wife has had hip surgery.

At the time of writing, the video has received over 200,000 views and more than 2,000 likes.

Btw_rwb's video was reposted on local Facebook group Tiagong.sg. In the comments, the elderly man, whose name is Phillip, explained his side of the story.

"That Indian lady was running to catch her bus but she banged me and my wife," he wrote. "[We] both fell and she did not apologise but ran up the bus."

Despite their quarrel, Phillip said: "Since I was not seriously hurt, I forgive her."

Replying to other netizens, Philip said he "landed badly on [his] left and [his] buttock hurt [sic]". His wife only suffered minor injuries.

AsiaOne has reached out to Phillip, as well as bus service operator Tower Transit for more information.

Although Phillip might be willing to let bygones be bygones, netizens appeared to be divided about who was at fault.

Some faulted the woman for knocking the elderly couple over.

"Elderly also wanna bully," wrote one netizen.

On the other hand, others felt that Phillip was at fault for escalating the matter — especially since the woman had apologised repeatedly.

One even suggested the elderly man was doing so to try and get compensation from the woman.

Last year, a 17-year-old cyclist was investigated by the police after knocking down an elderly man in Jurong.

The man's son made a Facebook post, sharing a photo of the 66-year-old sitting on the ground next to a pool of blood.

He explained that his father was carrying two large bags of chili sauce to his stall when the female cyclist "came at a very high speed and knocked him down from behind".

"He fall [sic] immediately and hit his head against the ground and blacked out for a few seconds. When he wakes [sic] up he was already in a pool of blood," he wrote.

