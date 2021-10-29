NOC saga: Ryan Tan's girlfriend Cherylene Chan defends him against allegations of cheating, manipulation

Social media influencer Cherylene Chan has come out in defence of her boyfriend Ryan Tan, following allegations of his infidelity and manipulation brought about by his ex-wife and Night Owl Cinematics' (NOC) co-founder, Sylvia Chan.

Cherylene posted the statement on her Instagram account on Thursday (Oct 28), four days after an explosive interview between Sylvia and Wendy Cheng, better known as Xiaxue.

During the close to two-hour interview on Sunday night, Sylvia had alleged that Tan, who is also co-founder, "had something to do with the girls in NOC", and revealed that he had once cheated on her, earlier on in their marriage.

Sylvia also said she felt "manipulated" by Tan's suicidal tendencies and the constant fear for his mental well-being.

In a 'happy and healthy' relationship

In her post — which has over 27,000 likes and almost 2,000 comments — Cherylene apologised for being "rash" in her previous Instagram Story regarding the interview, which appeared to invalidate Sylvia's emotions.

However, Cherylene added: "I stand by what I said about the video being filled with a lot of lies."

She went on to refute several points which Sylvia made during her interview, firstly appearing to address Tan's angry text messages against former NOC talents which were leaked to Instagram account Wake Up, Singapore.

"Yes, he is an emotional person and sometimes he texts things he doesn't mean but he will always apologise and clear it up face-to-face."

Tan himself had addressed those texts in an apology posted to his Instagram account.

Cherylene then went on to state that their relationship is "very happy and healthy", noting that "he has not once used his mental health to manipulate me".

However, she added that "she has not encountered him having suicidal thoughts, until this situation happened".

Cherylene also defended Tan against Sylvia's insinuation that he "had something" with NOC's female talents.

She wrote: "He has also never displayed any forms of cheating with me," explaining that she is close friends with the talents that Tan hangs out with, and she has "complete trust that there is nothing going on between them".

Another point which Cherylene raised was that there are "a lot more wrongdoings and evidences that are not public yet and needs to be addressed and accounted for properly [sic]".

She also brought up how Sylvia and Tan's relationship drama had "overshadowed the more pressing allegations regarding the workplace harassment, bullying, and misappropriation of funds".

"I can't help but feel sorry for the employees and talents who took the courage to speak up, only to be told that her actions were 'justified' because Ryan was a 'bad husband', and who are even getting attacked for speaking up."

In her parting shot, Cherylene stated that she has watched Tan "constantly try to be a better person and partner every day".

"Ryan has never claimed to be a role model and he is not perfect — no one is."

Besides her statement, something else which caught netizens' attention was Cherylene's caption to her post, which featured a photograph showing Tan embracing her from behind.

Although it seemed to serve as "official" confirmation that the pair are together and she alleged that their "relationship is now revealed without my permission", netizens were quick to point out that it wasn't the case.

Screengrab:Instagram/cherylenechan

Cherylene wrote in the caption: "This is the photo that I have always wanted to post. Since our relationship is now revealed without my permission, here is my favourite picture of us. I stand by what I said that I will always have his back."

However, netizens pointed out that they had long known they were together, especially when the couple had published a photo of themselves last year together with their dog, Mantou. The photo caption had referenced the both of them as "mummy and daddy".

candicecai@asiaone.com