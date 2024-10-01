Noisy drinking and smoking at Hougang void deck 'almost daily for years'

Cigarette butts were strewn on the floor.

The police were called twice because of noisy gatherings in the void deck of Block 22 Hougang Avenue 3.

Stomp contributor Daniel shared photos of tables and chairs left behind in the void deck after the gatherings.

"Despite numerous attempts at communicating with Aljunied-Hougang Town Council, the table and chairs as highlighted were not removed," said the Stomp contributor.

"These posed a fire hazard and threaten the safety of the residents. Other than this, pails with water were left behind, which is a concern due to mosquito breeding.

"I have compiled the photos since Sept 3 and have been in contact with the town council since August."

The Stomp contributor said: "These illegal gatherings of more than five adults drinking beer, smoking and making loud noises happens almost daily for years."

The functions were allegedly organised without permits.

Police were called on Sept 17 at 11.40pm and again on Sept 23 at 8pm.

"I hope that the residents of Block 22 Hougang Avenue 3 will be protected from this wayward behaviour of these uncivilised people," said the Stomp contributor.

"Anyway, most of these people are not from Block 22."

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesperson for Aljunied-Hougang Town Council shared the steps taken to address the Stomp contributor’s concerns. These include putting up an advisory to raise awareness about the noise disturbance and to remind residents meeting in the void deck about the prohibition on smoking and littering.

The town council is also working with the relevant agency to assist with the feedback on smoking.

"The town council has been engaging the group concerned to seek their cooperation in keeping the noise level down and to refrain from smoking and littering if they have been doing so," said the spokesperson.

"With regard to functions being held at the void deck, residents are required to apply for a permit for the use of the common area and open space. The use of such spaces are subject to the town council’s by-laws."

The town council will monitor the progress and take further steps if the situation warrants.

The spokesperson added: "The town council is constantly striving to attain a balance between supporting residents’ need for communal spaces and ensuring these spaces are used responsibly. We will continue to explore ways to promote harmonious living within our town."

Asked how he felt about the town council's response, the Stomp contributor said: "What the town council has been putting forward is kind of just words in my opinion."

According to him, the tables and chairs were still in the void deck as of Sept 28.

