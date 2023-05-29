'Non-stop racism': Passenger on rude Tada driver ranting at her after she asked about payment mode

He allegedly called her a b****.

A Tada driver started to rant at a passenger after she asked about the mode of payment on Friday (May 26).

The Stomp contributor, who was the passenger, recorded the rant and posted it on TikTok.

She told Stomp: "I have shared a link to the video that I made through TikTok even though I didn't have an account before. I created an account to raise awareness that xenophobia does exist."

She also shared with Stomp the complaint she wrote to the ride-hailing platform.

The Stomp contributor said in the complaint: "I have encountered for the very first time a very rude and xenophobic driver.

"It all started with him asking me, what was my mode of payment, and confirming if it was cash. I asked if I could pay via PayNow and asked if there is an ERP (Electronic Road Pricing) fee and he answered me with 'I don't know'.

"He then proceeded to say, 'Passengers don't know their mode of payment.' I answered him, 'You don't generalise.'

"He asked, 'Come again?' After which he was nonstop throwing racism about me and called me 'b****' before I decided to take the video of him as evidence."

In the 43-second video taken from the back seat of the vehicle, the driver can be heard saying: "You are sensitive because you are the one. If not, why are you so sensitive? If not, you just keep quiet lah.

"Come to my country, you still want to act ah. Act what? Act like professional. You're so useful, go back to your country lah, why come to Singapore.

"Because you are nothing, that's why you come to Singapore. Come to Singapore you still want to act what?

"Not happy with Singaporean, right? Go back lah. Nobody asked you to come what."

The passenger told Stomp: "This driver some more challenged me to complain to Tada. And so I did."

Stomp has contacted Tada for more info.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.