'None of your business': 'Karen' responds to getting called out for chope-ing bus seat with bags

It's never nice to hog seats on a public bus, especially when it's packed like sardines.

So, when one woman did so, her fellow commuter decided to call her out, leading to a kerfuffle.

The incident was captured and uploaded onto TikTok by another passenger, who goes by the name Iswardiitnin, on Wednesday (March 8).

In the 48-second clip, the bespectacled woman was seen arguing with a man wearing a blue shirt.

The two were seated on opposite ends of a row of three seats against the window. The seat in between them was occupied by two large bags.

Other passengers could be seen standing in front of them.

The man had seemingly told the woman off for taking up the empty seat for her bags.

However, the woman didn't seem to think she was in the wrong.

"You sitting there. You move here for what (sic)?" shouted the woman at the man, in reference to the seat she was using for her bags.

The man responded inaudibly while gesturing towards the back of the bus.

"Then you say excuse me. Don't come anyhow touch people things (sic)," the woman responded.

The man continued to lecture her about occupying two seats, but the woman angrily told him: "None of your business."

She also continuously gestured at an empty seat in front of them and asked the man why he wouldn't sit there instead.

'This auntie too much'

In the comments, netizens were quick to call out the woman's behaviour.

Several called her selfish while one pointed out that bus seats are for people to sit, not bags.

There was even a netizen who said that the woman should pay for the bus fare of her own items.

PHOTO: TikTok/Screengrab/User3306723636095

Some also questioned why the bus driver had not intervened.

PHOTO: TikTok/Screengrab/User3306723636095

But one netizen suggested that the man should have simply moved the woman's things instead of arguing with her.

PHOTO: TikTok/Screengrab/User3306723636095

AsiaOne has reached out to Iswardiitnin for more details.

Feet up

In February, another woman was called out for placing her feet against the bus window.

She was riding bus service 160 and had removed her socks before propping up her feet.

A witness said: "The bus driver politely told the lady to put her feet down, but she refused and said he could call the police if it was an issue. And so the driver stopped along Bukit Batok Road and called the police.

"We waited around 15 minutes but I had to alight because of work, so I have no updates beyond that unfortunately," he shared.

It is unclear what happened afterwards or if the police came.

This wasn't the first time the woman drew ire on public transport. On Jan 3, she got into an argument with a fellow passenger for doing the same thing.

