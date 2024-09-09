'Not about hardware and infrastructure, it's about bonds we have': PM Wong at One Punggol launch

Fauziah Isnin, 57, is a third-generation hawker. Together with her son and daughter, they operate Rendang Nation at the One Punggol Hawker Centre.

Rendang Nation is known for its unique blend of spices and the art of slow-fire cooking. Their rendang has an old-school taste that reminds diners of the kumpung days.

In an interview for DBS' Hawker Stories series, Fauziah's son, Ziyan, said the family aims to grow the business while preserving a slice of Singapore's culinary culture for the next generation.

Describing Rendang Nation as an embodiment of the old and new, Ziyan hopes they can "unite communities over a shared love for good food."

This echoes what Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said at the official opening of the integrated community and lifestyle hub One Punggol on Sunday (Sept 8).

"Singapore is a little red dot, but there is something distinctive about the different parts of our island. It is the places we grew up with and are familiar with, the shared experiences we have", said PM Wong.

"In the end, it is not about hardware and infrastructure; it is about the bonds we have with one another that contribute to our sense of home".

PM Wong praised the Punggol community for its ground-up initiatives.

Citing the example of the rooftop farm at One Punggol, he said that 30 volunteers signed up to plant vegetables. The produce will be sent to the nearby Fo Guang Shan temple, which will cook and share the food with vulnerable families.

PM Wong also mentioned Punggol Green, an unused walkway under the LRT viaduct that was converted into a park with fitness corners and playgrounds, following a consultation by the People's Association and its grassroots leaders with the community.

"The point is, when we come together like this, as a community, working closely with each other, as well as the government, we can be more effective", he said.



PM Wong added: "What we do as a community applies as a country too. We are now embarking on our next phase of nation building. Our ability to move forward in this increasingly troubled and volatile world depends on our solidarity and our unity."

"It depends on our ability to work together as one united people".

About One Punggol

One Punggol is an integrated lifestyle hub that serves residents' needs across the generations.

According to the People's Association, it is envisioned as a "place of many places".

At One Punggol, residents can not only access the One Punggol Community Club, but also the following facilities and services:

Punggol Regional Library

One Punggol Hawker Centre

Childcare services

Housing Development Board (HDB) branch office

KK Women's and Children's Hospital's Department of Child Development Clinic

MOH's senior care centre run by St Luke's Eldercare

Blood Collection Centre

Kidney Dialysis Centre

