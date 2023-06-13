'Not all heroes wear capes': Netizens praise TikToker who chased and tackled man taking upskirt videos

Give this man a medal.

In a two-minute video posted on June 12, a TikToker with the username KameHao could be seen chasing after a man who was earlier spotted taking an upskirt video.

In the first part of the video, KameHao was running after the offender who was carrying a backpack along Balestier Road.

The TikToker had earlier noticed the offender taking an upskirt video of his female friend, and proceeded to chase after him.

The pursuit lasted two to three minutes, and was captured on video by the victim.

The video then cuts to KameHao's point of view as he chased down the offender into an industrial building carpark where he eventually catches him.

The third part of the clip shows the offender trying to take his phone away from KameHao. He could be heard apologising and pleading to be released.

A Grab driver who witnessed the scene also assisted in calling the police, according to the video.

Waiting for the police to arrive, the offender sat on the sidewalk while wailing that he can't go to jail.

When questioned by the TikToker on his actions, the offender claimed in Chinese that he was stressed and had no girlfriend to satisfy his urges and hence resorted to taking upskirt photos of women.

The offender said he had taken upskirt photos of seven other women, including KameHao's friend.

The video ends with the police arriving at the scene.

When contacted, the police told AsiaOne that they were alerted to a case of voyeurism along 352 Balestier Road at 6:28pm on June 11.

A 46-year-old man was arrested for voyeurism.

Netizens flooded the comment section, praising the TikToker for his heroic act, with some complimenting him on his calm nature.

Other netizens joked and suggested that this TikToker should even be excused from individual physical proficiency test (IPPT) for his bravery.

AsiaOne has reached out to KameHao for comment.

