'Not even half filled': Man left disappointed by portion of $47 fish maw and abalone soup from Sembawang eatery

A man has declared a particular Mother's Day meal to be the "most disappointing meal I ever had in my entire life".

Taking to Facebook group Complaint Singapore last Sunday (May 12), user Benson Tan wrote that he had ordered food delivery from White Restaurant at Sun Plaza to celebrate the occasion.

A screenshot of his order receipt showed that Tan had paid around $133 for four dishes, including a braised crab meat with fish maw and sliced abalone soup dish for four persons.

But the man said he received a "small container" of soup which was "not even half filled".

He pointed out that the soup did not contain any sliced abalone and had "barely any crab meat". While it had "a few thinly sliced fish maws", the large amount of mushrooms in the dish caused it to "taste like shitake mushroom soup", he griped.

"I paid $47.08 for the soup, before tax. How is the amount justifiable?" Tan asked.

Aside from the disappointing portion of the soup, the man also claimed that the scallop fried rice was "ultimate oily" and the crispy baby squid "can crack a tooth".

"Bee hoon was too sticky and seriously failed in quality. Their prawns were overly salty too and not fresh," he added.

Despite Tan's complaints, AsiaOne found that the restaurant has a four-star Google review rating, with several reviewers commenting that the food was "good".

When contacted by Shin Min Daily News on Monday morning, the branch manager said he had immediately contacted Tan upon seeing his post and declined to comment further.

Meanwhile, Tan told Shin Min on Monday night that the restaurant had promised to issue a full refund.

The restaurant reportedly told him that it will investigate the issue of food quality and retrain its kitchen and service staff on operational procedures.

"The matter has been settled as of now," said Tan.

