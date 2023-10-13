Not her first brush with the law: Woman arguing with police at SGH allegedly abused condo security officer

Her videos went viral after her tirade against police officers at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) - and now she's found herself on the wrong side of the law.

A 29-year-old woman will be charged in court on Friday (Oct 13) with multiple offences including the use of abusive language on a public servant.

This woman had allegedly hurled abuse at a nurse on Oct 10 after being told to put on a mask and police was called to the scene.

Officers arrived at about 3.15am to interview the woman, but the latter was "uncooperative" and refused to provide her statement, the police said in a news release on Thursday.

She had also allegedly used Mandarin vulgarities against an investigation officer and "attempted to take" the officer's security pass.

Because the woman was still awaiting medical treatment, the police decided to allow her to complete her treatment before following up with her afterwards. The woman later allegedly uploaded the video recordings, the police statement wrote.

An investigation into her by the police yielded information that this same woman had a run-in with police on Oct 3.

The police had received a call for assistance from the security team of a Marina Boulevard condominium — the woman was purportedly intoxicated at the location.

The security team had tried to escort the woman to her unit, but the woman allegedly pushed a security guard on his shoulder and pulled his tie.

She then allegedly directed "insulting and abusive words" at the guard, prompting security to call for police.

The woman had been compliant upon law enforcement officers' arrival, but an investigation was still conducted for her offences against security.

"In the course of investigations, the police have also found reason to suspect that the woman could have contravened the conditions of her work permit," the statement read. The police said they will refer the matter to the Ministry of Manpower.

The woman is to be charged in court today.

She is facing one count of public nuisance, which carries a fine that may extend to $2,000, and two counts of using abusive language against public service worker or public servant, punishable with an imprisonment term not exceeding 12 months, a fine not exceeding $5,000, or both.

She also faces two counts of assaulting or using criminal force on security officer, which carries a fine not exceeding $7,500 or imprisonment not exceeding two years, or both, as well as a count of intentionally causing harassment, punishable with imprisonment up to 12 months or a fine not exceeding $5,000, or both.

