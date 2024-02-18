'Not lion dance but lion sing': Troupe gives rousing performance on back of pickup truck, warms netizens' hearts

These lion dancers prove that they not only have the moves but can carry a decent tune too.

A TikTok clip posted on Friday (Feb 16) which has since gone viral showed members of a lion dance troupe being transported in the back of a pickup truck.

Rather than sitting in silence as is typical however, the troupe gave a rousing performance of the Mandarin song My Good Brothers, complete with mobile torchlights and arms waving in the air.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@zhuyungongsg/video/7335680976321858823?_t=8jyNiMSNBw1&_r=1[/embed]

Their soaring voices had viewers likening it to being at a concert. "This one not lion dance but lion sing," joked one commenter.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the in-charge of the Zhu Yun Gong Wushu Association's lion dance troupe, Andy Ong, shared that the impromptu showcase of the members' unexpected vocal talent had happened on Feb 14.

They were all on the way back to the troupe's headquarters "after a long day in the Tampines area".

"Everyone joined the fun and bonding after a long, tiring day," said Ong, who added that the singing among the members, most of whom are students, "happens quite often".

Whether it was triggered by exhaustion or adrenaline, it was clear they were not the only ones enjoying the performance, with their infectious energy appearing to have rubbed off positively on netizens.

Reactions to the wholesome clip, which has since garnered over 300,000 views on TikTok, have been largely positive, with netizens relishing in the members' unbridled joy.

"I am so happy when I see other people happy. Keep the happiness going guys," wrote one commenter on the video reposted by Instagram page Wakeupsingapore.

Some were also moved by the emphasis on brotherhood in the song's lyrics.

It also sparked one commenter to ruminate on the poor reputation that lion dancers are often beset with.

"Lion dancers not all gangsters. They are also human with kind hearts too."

