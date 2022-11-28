'Not meant to be punitive': Amy Khor on rule requiring cabbies to search vehicles for lost items

The "long-standing rule" requiring cabbies to check for items left behind by passengers after every trip is not meant to be punitive, Amy Khor said in Parliament today (Nov 28).

Instead, it's meant to "serve the interests of drivers" to prevent disputes when passengers leave belongings in their vehicles, the Senior Minister of State for Transport added.

Khor was responding to a parliamentary question by Member of Parliament (MP) Don Wee (PAP-Chua Chu Kang) on whether the rule is practicable, and whether the ministry will consider amending it.

MP Yeo Wan Ling (PAP-Pasir Ris-Punggol) also asked about the appeal avenues available to drivers who received a warning letter.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has never prosecuted any driver for breaching the rule, Khor said.

"LTA has only issued warnings in a few instances and have not imposed any financial penalties or demerit points on drivers for non-compliance," she added.

Taxi driver worried about losing job

On Nov 8, a taxi driver complained on social media about a warning letter he received from LTA after a passenger left behind a wallet in his taxi in July.

In a Facebook post shared by Beh Chia Lor, Ong Boon said: "If the passenger loses an item and complains to LTA, this is what [we will get] and we might be held liable."

His appeal for LTA to rescind the warning letter made through MP Tin Pei Ling was also turned down.

"To all taxi drivers, if we don't look behind the seat after passenger alights and passenger has left/lost items in... Posted by Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road on Monday, November 7, 2022

In their rejection letter, LTA cited that Ong had "failed to search a vehicle for any property accidentally left behind by the hirer", which is an offence under the Road Traffic Rules for public service vehicles.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, 59-year-old Ong, who has been driving a taxi for more than a decade, shared his worries about the blemish on his record and how receiving another warning letter could put him out of a job.

The Facebook post went viral, with netizens and other taxi drivers commenting that they thought Ong was being unfairly punished.

On Nov 11, Yeo shared that LTA had decided to withdraw a warning letter served to the cabby, adding that the "intent was to remind the driver of such good practices and the LTA has never prosecuted any driver for such breaches".

Yeo, who is also an advisor to the National Taxi Association and National Private Hire Vehicles Association, said: "While it is a good practice to have, it should not be an obligation that attracts penalties."

Quick visual scan will do

In a response to Wee's concerns if the rule is practicable considering simultaneous boarding and alighting of passengers, Khor also shared that the ministry recognises the operational constraints by drivers.

"They're not expected to stop their vehicles and get out of their seats to check for items left behind by passengers," she said, adding that "just a quick visual scan will do".

On Ong's warning letter and its subsequent withdrawal, Khor shared that LTA will "take this opportunity" to conduct a broader review of best practices for cabbies and private-hire drivers.

LTA will also work with the drivers and drivers' associations, as well as consider recent public feedback," she said, adding that the ministry will share the outcome of the review when ready.

chingshijie@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.