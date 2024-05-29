'Not suitable for children': Parent appalled at Primary 6 model compositions book with 'clear explanation' of murder

One parent has hit out at an English assessment book for providing a "model composition" about a murder that she thought was too graphic for primary school-aged children.

Taking to Facebook on Sunday (May 26), the social media user said that the book, Model Compositions Primary 5/6, is not suitable for children to read as it contained a particularly gruesome murder scene.

A photo of a page from the book described a couple locked in an "intense and loud argument" at home.

Phrases such as "plunged the knife into her throat", "lots of blood" and "jumped to his death from his twelfth storey flat" were also used.

"There's a story of [someone] witnessing a murder, with clear explanation on the murder itself, which is very appalling," the parent said.

The post on the Complaint Singapore page has since garnered over 94 reactions.

In the comments, some netizens were concerned by the language used in the book.

"Imprinting on young impressionable children to be future killers? Or giving trauma to young children? Either way, this book should be banned," one of them said.

One netizen said that the phrases used in the book is appropriate for Primary 5 and 6 students.

"Imagine growing up from a generation that was exposed to much worse stuff. The writing is at Primary 5 and 6 level," he said.

Book no longer available for purchase: Editor

Model Compositions 5/6, which was published in 2008, has been out of print for a decade and is no longer available for purchase in "official channels", Daniel Fong, the editor at Dolphin Publications told AsiaOne on Wednesday (May 29).

"We are aware of the recent Facebook post discussion regarding Model Compositions 5/6", he said. "We sincerely apologise if the graphic content of a specific example caused any distress.

"We understand the importance of age-appropriate content, and our current publications undergo a rigorous review process to ensure they meet these standards."

Fong said that Dolphin Publications is also "committed to addressing reader concerns" and are "always looking for ways to improve their materials".

