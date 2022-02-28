Not sure what to do if you're feeling unwell? Check out this handy Covid-19 widget

Feeling unwell? You might be feeling lost about what to do next.

Instead of heading straight to the emergency department of your nearest hospital, this handy widget will give you some advice.

Created by Gov.sg, the checker aptly named 'I am not sure what to do' comes after the Ministry of Health's (MOH) latest advisory that urged the public not to rush to hospitals with non-emergency conditions so as to reduce pressure on the healthcare system during the Omicron wave.

Here's what AsiaOne has learnt after trying out the different options on the widget.

If you are feeling well

Self-tested positive for Covid-19 but have no symptoms? There is no need to rush to a hospital to get tested again. You should follow Protocol 2 which means you should stop going to work, cancel your social activities and self-isolate at home for 72 hours. At the end of this period, you should do a self-test for the coronavirus. You can exit isolation when your antigen rapid test (ART) result is negative.

But if you are immunocompromised or have significant medical conditions, you're encouraged to see a doctor even if you are feeling well.

If you are aged 70 and above, testing positive for Covid-19 means you should immediately visit a general practitioner (GP) clinic or polyclinic via private transport. The doctor will assess whether you are suitable for home recovery. Otherwise, you may be conveyed to a care facility.

If you are unwell

Feeling unwell? You should visit a doctor via private transport.

For low-risk patients with mild symptoms, doctors at a GP clinic or polyclinic will order a healthcare-administered ART. If you test positive for Covid-19, you will be instructed to isolate for 72 hours under Protocol 2. At the end of this period, you should do a self-test for the coronavirus. You can exit isolation when your antigen rapid test (ART) result is negative.

But if you are assessed to be a higher-risk individual or are having severe symptoms, you will need to take both ART and PCR swabs. In the event that you're not eligible for home recovery, you may be transferred to a care facility.

