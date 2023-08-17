'Nothing to do with rules': Expat mum upset after school told son to dye natural brown hair

Most school rules state that students are not allowed to have tinted or dyed hair.

But after her son was told to colour his brown hair, an expat mother pulled up some 'receipts' to show that it is all-natural.

"Apparently it's to follow Singapore's culture," said TikTok user Lisaspam.sg in a video shared on Wednesday (Aug 16).

In screenshots of text messages purportedly to the school's vice principal, the mother explained that her son - named in the video as Hayden - has brown hair due to his African roots.

"I find it very racist when people don't try to understand about other's background," said Lisaspam.sg. "I'm not African. But as a mother to half-African kids, I don't like my kids being questioned about their hair."

The name of the school was not stated in the video.

In the subsequent messages, the mother sent photos of when Hayden, and even his sister, were younger - with the same shades of brown hair.

"I hope you understand this really vexed me," wrote Lisaspam.sg.

'What's natural about asking my son to tint it?'

The video has since garnered over 28,000 views.

When a netizen commented that Hayden's experience in school "is rather disappointing", Lisaspam.sg replied: "True, it has nothing to do with rules.

"Because it clearly states that hair must be of natural colour. But what's natural about asking my son to tint it?"

Another netizen commented that the school "just want to know if it's dyed or natural".

"You sent your child to school, of course you must follow school rules," she said.

In Lisaspam.sg's reply, she described the irony when explaining to the school about her son's hair.

"Well, after telling them it's natural, they said they must dye black. When the rules stated you can't dye hair," she said.

In another TikTok video shared on Thursday (Aug 17), Lisaspam.sg said that she has "reached an understanding" with the school and that she understands the principal's perspective.

Adding that while the principal remains unconvinced that her son's coloured hair is natural, the mother said that she will trim his brown locks for now.

"Once it continues to grow and turns dry again, turns brown again, nobody can say nothing," Lisaspam.sg said, adding that she is reluctant to dye her son's hair for fear of damaging it.

"My point is not to hantam (hit out) at the school... Some things are meant for discussion and to spark ideas. But I do hope that schools in Singapore will one day practise inclusivity."

AsiaOne has contacted Lisaspam.sg and the Ministry of Education for more information.

