'Nothing wrong with dining at cafe': Woman begging at Junction 8 retorts after spending $8.50 on cake

A stranger who gave money to a woman posted their encounter on social media after the latter was later spotted spending it at a Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf outlet at Junction 8.

This passer-by, who didn't reveal their identity, shared on sgfollowsall.backup Instagram page that the incident occurred on Monday (Jan 15) when the woman approached them asking for $4 to buy food.

"We thought she was quite pitiful so we just gave it to her," this person added.

However, this woman immediately took their money and headed to a nearby Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf outlet to buy a drink and a cake that costs $8.50.

"We met another lady and she told us that the auntie has been approaching many others for money as well, including her," recounted this Good Samaritan.

Feeling disheartened, this person shared that the social media post was to warn others about this woman's "pitiful acting".

"It isn't completely her fault because we were the ones that decided to give her the money, and maybe it is just $4," they added.

The post drew mixed comments from netizens, with some criticising this person for questioning the woman's use of the donated money.

"Why bother where and what she eats? At least she buys food not drugs, alcohol or lottery," one commented.

Others who have encountered similar situations with those who beg for money, however, sympathised with the stranger.

One commented: "That's why i would never give any money to any stranger in Singapore."

'I didn't deceive anyone': Woman

A Shin Min Daily News reporter who visited the Junction 8 on Tuesday (Jan 16) spotted the woman at a clothing store near the entrance of the mall.

When the woman walked out of the store, she reportedly claimed that she was charging her phone at home and asked to borrow the reporter's phone to call a friend.

The 66-year-old woman, who declined to be named, later admitted to the Chinese daily that she has been begging at the mall since last year.

She revealed that she previously worked as a receptionist but has been out of a job for some years, claiming that her husband would give her no more than $10 for her daily expenses.

"Sometimes, he won't give me any money so I have to ask people for money, or I will starve," she explained, adding that she also has a daughter who doesn't give her money and an autistic son.

Regarding the incident on Monday, the woman said she had approached several people before collecting enough money to dine at the cafe.

"While I was eating, a woman kept looking at me, and later scolded me for cheating others of their money," she recounted.

"I don't think there's anything wrong with dining at a cafe, and I didn't deceive anyone."

The woman also told Shin Min that she has decided to stop begging for money after that encounter.

* Additional reporting by Lim Kewei

