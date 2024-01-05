Notice comparing common corridors of condo with HDB 'in poor taste', says resident

A notice posted in a condominium has upset a resident there.
Stomp contributor GokB, who lives at D'Leedon off Farrer Road, shared a photo of the notice, which he felt was "done in poor taste".
Posted by the condo manager, the notice reminded residents of the by-laws prohibiting the placement of personal items on common property in the condominium.
It added: "The management reserves the right to remove and dispose of such objects without notice."
But what offended the Stomp contributor was something else.
Below a photo of a cluttered HDB corridor and a photo of an empty corridor, the notice asked: "Do you prefer to live in this environment (referring to the HDB corridor) or this (referring to the empty corridor)?
"Is D'Leedon a private condominium or a HDB?"
The Stomp contributor asked: "Why the need to reference HDB flats?
"I didn't appreciate the sweeping statement to get a point across. There are many HDB corridors which are neat, just as there are many private apartments which have untidy corridors."
Perhaps the condo manager has read the numerous Stomp reports about HDB corridors obstructed by clutter, the most recent in Jurong where a wheelchair user had difficulty moving through a corridor.
Also in December, Stomp reported that a Hougang resident allegedly had at least three wheelchairs, a swing, two personal mobility devices and two bookshelves outside the HDB flat.
Stomp has contacted Knight Frank, the managing agent for D'Leedon, for more info.
