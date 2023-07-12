'Now left with ugly scars': Diner badly bitten by sandflies after dining at Sengkang restaurant

A diner was left scarred — in more ways than one — after she was brutally bitten by sandflies while dining outdoors.

In a TikTok video uploaded on Tuesday (July 11), Geri Koh posted three photos of her legs, which were filled with red, angry-looking bite marks.

"Went to a new restaurant at Sengkang Riverside Park for dinner [last] Saturday and got badly bitten by sandflies," she wrote in the clip.

She did not name the restaurant in her post.

Koh also said in the video the bites later became "very itchy", and she had to go to a doctor to get medicine and cream.

"Now left with ugly scars. Hope the restaurant can find a solution to this," she further shared in the caption.

"Family member also got bitten. Maybe I will [refrain from dining] there again."

According to SingHealth, most insect bites produce small, red, itchy bumps that resolve after one or two days.

However, sometimes they can result in large, very itchy and red wheals, sometimes with blisters that may last for several days.

A central "punctum", where the insect has bitten the skin, is usually seen.



Treatment for insect bites includes oral antihistamines, cool compresses and topical anti-itch agents such as calamine lotion, Suu balm and potent steroid creams.

