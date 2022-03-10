'Now P for president!': Priyanka voted into SAJC student council, thanks internet for overwhelming support

Remember the girl who puts the 'P' in empathy?
The St Andrews' Junior College student who made waves on the internet with her viral TikTok video announced some good news last Friday (March 4).
"I got into council!!!!" Priyanka wrote in the video, where she can be seen dancing with two friends.
Celebrating her win aside, Priyanka also took the opportunity to thank fellow TikTok users who showed their support for her.
"Thank you everyone for your constant support and guidance! I'm immensely grateful for the opportunity, thank you sg TikTok for your encouragement."
"Mentorship has taught me a lot of valuable lessons, and I assure you I will continue to serve the student body with a fiery passion!"
Priyanka's video received many congratulatory comments from netizens who were equally enthusiastic about her achievement.
One user even said: "Now P for President!", referencing the viral quote from her original video.
Priyanka's original video now has more than 1.3 million views, and even has spin-offs from other users.
The audio from her video has also been used by brands such as FoodPanda and Carousell for their TikTok videos.
