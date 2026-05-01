NParks advises caution after crocodile spotted near Keppel Bay

The public has been warned of a crocodile that was spotted in the Keppel Bay area on Wednesday (April 29).

In a media statement, NParks’ group director of wildlife management How Choon Beng said that NParks has placed advisory signs in the vicinity warning people to be careful near the water’s edge.

The animal is likely to be an estuarine crocodile, a species known to inhabit both the Straits of Johor and the Singapore Strait.

"We have also shared advisories with the relevant stakeholders to exercise caution when planning any water activities," said How.

Those who encounter a crocodile should stay calm and back away, and not approach, provoke or feed the animal. They should also adhere strictly to safety signs and instructions on the ground.

The public may also contact NParks at 1800-476-1600 to report any encounters.

On Jan 31, a crocodile was spotted in the waters off Sentosa Cove, prompting Sentosa Development Corporation to suspend activities at Sentosa’s Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong beaches for eight days.

A crocodile was also spotted near Changi Naval Base on Feb 3, prompting the Republic of Singapore Navy to step up monitoring of the animal.

There were reports of frequent crocodile sightings near Pulau Ubin in April, causing panic among several residents.

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chingshijie@asiaone.com