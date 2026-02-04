Crocodile sighted by sea soldiers off Changi Naval Base

Four days after a crocodile was first sighted in the waters off Sentosa, there has been another sighting — this time off Changi Naval Base.

AsiaOne understands it was seen on Tuesday evening (Feb 3).

In a video posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday, the Republic of Singapore Navy said that sea soldiers from its ninth flotilla spotted the reptile, adding that it "stayed briefly" before returning to the Singapore Strait.

The ninth flotilla is responsible for training and deploying security troopers, sea soldiers and system operators who are responsible for the defence of its naval bases and coastal installations.

It is unclear if the crocodile spotted off Changi Naval Base is the same one spotted in the waters off Sentosa Cove.

AsiaOne has reached out to the National Parks Board (NParks) for more information.

The last time a crocodile was sighted around Changi was in August 2017.

There have been other sightings in the last couple of years.

In March 2023, a large crocodile was spotted on a beach in Marina East Drive and was put to sleep due to concerns over public safety.

Last year, there were two sightings — in January one was spotted swimming along and close to the edge of a canal near Yishun Dam, and in March another one was spotted on Lim Chu Kang Road, near Long Kuan Hung crocodile farm.

What to do when you encounter crocodiles

While crocodiles can usually be seen sunbathing and swimming at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, they have been known to make surprise appearances in other parts of Singapore.

According to an advisory posted on NParks website, those who encounter them should stay calm and back away.

Members of the public are also advised not to approach, feed, provoke or touch the crocodile.

They may call NParks' animal response centre at 1800-476-1600 to report sightings or for assistance.

