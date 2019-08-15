NTU investigating inappropriate student behaviour at freshman orientation camp

The video showed a group of male and female freshmen chanting an inappropriate word while gyrating and making some lewd gestures.
PHOTO: ST Reader
Cheryl Teh
The Straits Times

The Nanyang Technological University (NTU) is investigating inappropriate student behaviour at one of the university's freshman orientation camps.

A video which circulated on Instagram last weekend shows a group of male and female freshmen chanting an inappropriate word while gyrating and making some lewd gestures. 

The Straits Times understands that it was likely part of cheers written by students.

Associate Professor Victor Yeo, deputy associate provost for student life at NTU, told ST that the university is investigating the incident.

"Looking at the video, the cheer is not in line with the standards set at NTU, as it runs contrary to the values of safety, respect and inclusiveness which are emphasised in the university's Transition and Orientation Programme," said Prof Yeo.

"Any student found to be responsible for allowing, condoning, arranging or participating in such cheers will be counselled and also face disciplinary action," he added.

Prof Yeo said if students are emotionally affected by the cheer, NTU would reach out to them and give them the support they need.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

