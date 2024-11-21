Number 0000 wins second prize in 4D draw

From zeroes to heroes?

The number 0000 was the second prize number in the 4D draw on Nov 20, more than 10 years after the last time this happened on Sept 6, 2014.

Stomp contributor Lee lamented: "Why, why, why second prize?"

A Facebook user posted in the Complaint Singapore group a screenshot of the latest results with the quadruple aughts circled and asked: "This type of number how to strike?"

In response, two people posted in the comments photos of a 4D betting slip for the Nov 20 draw that had 0000 as one of the numbers.

One commenter recounted: "When I was in primary school, my dad asked me for a lottery number. I wasn't very interested as you know, a kid. I actually did give him a number and it was 0000.

"He didn't want to believe me so he didn't purchase the number. He wasn't very interested in the lottery in the first place compared to recently with my mum. As a result, the number did appear and he was cursing at himself."

Since 1986, the four digits 0000 has appeared as a winning number a total of 15 times, including the latest result.

It was a consolation prize eight times, a starter prize four times, the second prize twice and the first prize that one time on Oct 5, 2014.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.