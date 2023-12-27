'Number of customers dropped by half': Serangoon North shop owners frustrated over MRT construction barriers affecting sales

Work on Singapore's eighth MRT line is currently underway.

Spanning more than 50km long, the Cross Island Line (CRL) promises convenience for passengers travelling to major hubs such as the Jurong Lake District and Punggol Digital District by 2030.

But for some shop owners operating businesses under HDB flats in Serangoon North, the ongoing construction works have been affecting their sales, Shin Min Daily News reported on Tuesday (Dec 26).

A reporter from the Chinese evening daily visited Serangoon North Avenue 1, and noticed noise insulation barriers erected in front of some HDB flats along both sides of the road.

Some of the affected HDB flats are blocks 153, 154 as well as blocks 553 and 554.

A hardware store owner, surnamed Hong, said that her suppliers and residents living in the area have difficulty locating the entrance to her store.

They also have trouble returning to the main road since her shop is completely blocked by the barriers, she added.

"After the construction project started, access to our shop was not as convenient as before. Customers had to go around in a big circle, and their numbers have dropped by half," Hong said.

"We also shortened our business hours and close the store one hour earlier."

Takings reduced by 30 per cent: Pawnshop owner

A pawn shop owner, surnamed Lan, agreed with Hong's assessment. He shared that his takings have been reduced by 30 per cent.

Lan said that the corridor in front of his shop is now quiet and dark, and there is almost nobody in the area after 4pm.

"The environment is too secluded, and it's understandable for customers to feel uneasy. I hope the authorities can consider increasing patrols in this area, especially behind the noise barriers, to ensure the safety of us and our customers," he added.

Huang, 38, who started selling handmade spices there a year ago, said that due to the barriers, members of the public, who are driving or taking the bus, are not able to see his signboard at all.

This has gravely impacted his business, he said, adding that he now spends more effort promoting his products through social media.

"We have also asked the town council to see if they can put up more notices in the area," Huang said. "It would be better if the authorities could allow us to hang notices on the noise barriers to indicate that we are still open for business, and we are willing to share the cost of doing so."

LTA working closely with business owners

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Land Transport Authority said that before commencing the CRL Phase 1 construction, they worked closely with the contractor and community partners to inform stakeholders of upcoming works.

They added that they also put in place mitigation measures such as noise barriers at the affected locations in the soonest possible time.

"In planning the works, we have ensured that stakeholders, including residents and businesses, can have continued access when construction is underway," an LTA spokesperson said.

'We have also put up 'business as usual' signs as well as wayfinding signage at the specified locations, and will continue to work with stakeholders on possible improvements."

ALSO READ: 'How to rest?' Pasir Ris resident complains of noise from road works at midnight, netizens fire back

chingshijie@asiaone.com