NUS asst prof charged with cannabis consumption and other offences

SINGAPORE — A National University of Singapore (NUS) assistant professor has been charged with cannabis consumption and other drug-related offences.

Jevdic Dorde, 39, who is from the School of Computing's Department of Computer Science, is accused of one count each of drug consumption and possession of a vape device containing a cannabinol derivative.

The Serbian was also charged on Feb 27 with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, including four straws and a rubber tube.

In a statement to The Straits Times on Feb 28, NUS said that Dorde has been suspended from work since August 2023 and will be subject to its internal disciplinary processes pending court proceedings.

"All NUS staff are expected to hold themselves up to high standards of professional and personal conduct, including abiding by the laws and regulations of Singapore," a university spokesperson added.

According to court documents, Dorde allegedly consumed cannabis on or before Aug 4, 2023.

He allegedly had the vape device and drug paraphernalia in a unit at Kent Vale serviced residence in Clementi Road.

NUS states on its website that Kent Vale offers fully-furnished apartments for its guests and visitors.

Dorde's case has been adjourned to March 26.

For drug consumption, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to $20,000.

