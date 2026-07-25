'Only time she cried': Friends surprise NUS graduate with Tosh Rock standee and video message

A National University of Singapore graduate was left in tears after her friends surprised her with a graduation celebration featuring a personalised video message from her favourite actor.

The emotional moment was shared in a video on social media on Wednesday (July 22) by one of the graduate's friends, showing Char, identified only by her first name, receiving the surprise message from local actor Tosh Rock.

"Seven years of friendship and the only time she cried was from this," the caption read.

Tosh Rock, whose real name is Tosh Zhang, is best known for his role in the local film series Ah Boys to Men.

Along with the personalised video message, Char was also presented with a standee of the actor, whom her friend described as someone she is a huge fan of.

In the video, the friend thanked Tosh Rock for helping with the surprise, after he was contacted via direct message on social media.

"Thank you Tosh Rock for coming through. Happy graduation Char! We are so proud of you," the friend wrote.

Under the comments section, netizens praised the thoughtful gesture, with one user writing: "Oh my god, the dedication."

Another commented: "You all are such great friends, I would cry right there."

@elyshaalim 7y of fs & the only time she teared was from this ,, tyy @Tosh Rock ♬ original sound - janelle

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com