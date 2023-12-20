NUS professor who drove Maserati against traffic in 2018 gets police warning following recent accident in Orchard

A professor at the National University of Singapore (NUS) has been issued a stern police warning after he was caught in a dispute with another car owner over a collision.

The other driver, who was not named, told Shin Min Daily News that he was driving along Tomlinson Road on Nov 3 when a BMW car suddenly changed lanes without signalling.

"I couldn't stop in time, and his right mirror scratched the left front of my car. Then, the BMW driver stuck his head out [of the car window] and swore at me," he recounted.

The BMW driver then alighted to confront the man, who started recording their exchange and later called the police for help.

Dashcam footage of the altercation was uploaded onto Facebook page Singapore Road Vigilante on Nov 9. The clip showed the BMW driver gesturing and shouting at the car owner.

The post also identified the BMW driver as NUS professor Henry Yeung Wai Chung.

In 2018, Yeung was fined $5,000 and banned from driving for 13 months, after being caught on video speeding and driving his Maserati against traffic in Lorong Chuan.

Prior to the above charge, he had been fined thrice for earlier offences of speeding, inconsiderate driving and careless driving between 2012 and 2016, reported The Straits Times then.

Drove away without waiting for the police

The car owner also told the Chinese evening daily that Yeung drove away after their dispute and did not provide his contact information before leaving.

"I was standing next to his car and thought he would stay in his car to wait for the police. Instead, he drove away and nearly hit me," said the driver.

He then tailed Yeung to The St. Regis Singapore, where he saw a female passenger alight from the BMW.

"I drove to the hotel as well and again requested for him to wait for the police to arrive, but he shouted, 'My insurance will contact you', and left."

The driver's car had been scratched after the collision, but he claimed that Yeung's insurance company did not contact him to discuss compensation.

"Later, I forked out approximately $100 from my own pocket for the repairs."

Responding to Shin Min's queries, the police confirmed that they were alerted to an accident involving two vehicles along Tomlinson Road at 2.20pm on Nov 3.

A 55-year-old driver was issued a stern warning following investigations, said the police.

A NUS spokesperson told Shin Min on Dec 18 that the school is aware of the matter, which they stated would be dealt with in accordance with internal policies and procedures.

