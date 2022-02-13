NUS student, 19, found dead at Cinnamon College after fall from height

A 19-year-old National University of Singapore (NUS) student was found dead at Cinnamon College on the morning of Feb 12, police confirmed.

The woman, who was a resident at the student lodging, had fallen from a height, a spokesperson for Cinnamon College told Mothership.

"Our thoughts are with the student's family and friends during this difficult time. We are in touch with the student's family to provide support and assistance," the spokesperson added.

The college also said it is extending pastoral care and support to its residents.

The police said they were notified of the incident at 5.48am and subsequently found the woman motionless. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Last October, another 19-year-old NUS student fell to his death at Prince George's Park Residences.

The incident sparked a viral Reddit post calling for the school to take "more proactive steps towards the betterment of students' mental health".

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928



