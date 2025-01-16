NUS student taken to hospital after falling from hostel

A 20-year-old-man was found injured at the foot of a student hostel at the National University of Singapore (NUS) on Monday (Jan 13).

The incident occurred at Prince George's Park Residences, according to a post on the NUS Reddit page.

A "puddle of blood" was seen outside a canteen, the Reddit user said.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to a case of a fall from height at the student hostel at around 8.10pm on Monday.

The man was found injured and was conveyed conscious by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) to National University Hospital.

Another person was assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital, SCDF told AsiaOne.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Associate Professor Prahlad Vadakkepat, master of Pioneer House at NUS, confirmed that the 20-year-old man is a student from NUS.

"The student who fell from height has been admitted to the hospital and is currently receiving medical attention," he added.

