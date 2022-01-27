OCS shorts for CNY? Man confused by SAF apparel advertised for Shopee's CNY sale

With Chinese New Year around the corner, many of us would be busy deciding what to wear when we visit our relatives (within the five-pax limit, of course).

TikTok user Pale.nerves, however, came across a rather peculiar suggestion for a festive outfit on Shopee — a pair of red shorts with the Officer Cadet School (OCS) logo on them.

In his video, he uploaded a screenshot of the OCS shorts being listed among other items that were advertised as part of the shopping platform's Chinese New Year sale.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

"Did Shopee collab with eMart or something? I get that it's red but you're going to wear this to bai nian (CNY visitations) meh," he said, sounding puzzled. The Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) eMart outlets and online platform are where national servicemen can purchase equipment and other necessities for their training.

"I don't know if this is a joke, or if y'all are being serious," he remarked at the end of the video.

Fellow TikTok users also chimed in with humorous takes on why one would need the OCS red shorts for Chinese New Year.

One eagle-eyed user even pointed out that the TikTok user was ironically sporting the OCS singlet while filming the video.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

So, is the listing actually legit?

The seller, listed as DG Soldiertalk, states on its website that they are "one of the most established suppliers for military items in Singapore". The shop also sells other military and camping-related items.

However, AsiaOne understands that the OCS shorts are currently not found on the SAF eMart online platform.

AsiaOne has reached out to DG Soldiertalk for more information.

