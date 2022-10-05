October 2022 COE results first bidding: All categories see a drop in price except for Cat D, which continues its rise

In the 1st COE bidding exercise for October 2022, Category A closed at $80,501, Category B at $95,856, Category C at $65,991, Cat D at $11,751, and Cat E at $105,001.

Category A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 724 bids and saw a $3,499 decrease from the previous exercise. It closed at $80,501.

Category B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 635 bids and decreased by $12,195. It closed at $95,856.

Category C (Goods vehicle & bus) received 148 bids and decreased by $1,010. It closed at $65,991.

Category D (Motorcycles) had 624 bids in total and saw a $162 increase. It closed at $11,751.

Lastly, Category E (Open Category) received 232 bids and saw a decrease of $2,200. It closed at $105,001.

Here's a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for October 2022:

This article was first published in Motorist.