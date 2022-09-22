September 2022 COE results (2nd bidding): Categories A, B and E see a drop while Categories C and D continue their rise

In the second COE bidding exercise for September 2022, Cat A closed at $84,000, Cat B at $108,051, Cat C at $67,001, Cat D at $11,589, and Cat E at $107,201.

Source: Motorist

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 759 bids and saw a $2,000 decrease from the previous exercise. It closed at $84,000.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 553 bids and decreased by $4,949. It closed at $108,051.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 157 bids and increased by $2,012. It closed at $67,001.

ALSO READ: COE analysis (August 2022 first round): A little goes a long way

Cat D (Motorcycles) had 658 bids in total and saw a $288 increase. It closed at $11,589.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 297 bids and saw a decrease of $6,098. It closed at $107,201.

Here’s a summary of the 2nd bidding exercise for September 2022:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP A - Car up to 1600cc and 97kw $84,000 $86,000 - $2,000 $82,465 (Oct) B - Car above 1600cc or 97kw $108,051 $113,000 - $4,949 $109,643 (Oct) C - Goods vehicle and bus $67,001 $64,989 + $2,012 $59,344 (Oct) D - Motorcycle $11,589 $11,301 + $288 $11,132 (Oct) E - Open $107,201 $113,299 - $6,098 -

This article was first published in Motorist.