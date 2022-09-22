September 2022 COE results (2nd bidding): Categories A, B and E see a drop while Categories C and D continue their rise

In the second COE bidding exercise for September 2022, Cat A closed at $84,000, Cat B at $108,051, Cat C at $67,001, Cat D at $11,589, and Cat E at $107,201.
Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 759 bids and saw a $2,000 decrease from the previous exercise. It closed at $84,000.
Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 553 bids and decreased by $4,949. It closed at $108,051.
Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 157 bids and increased by $2,012. It closed at $67,001.
Cat D (Motorcycles) had 658 bids in total and saw a $288 increase. It closed at $11,589.
Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 297 bids and saw a decrease of $6,098. It closed at $107,201.
Here’s a summary of the 2nd bidding exercise for September 2022:
|Category
|Current COE
|Previous COE
|Difference
|PQP
|A - Car up to 1600cc and 97kw
|$84,000
|$86,000
|- $2,000
|$82,465 (Oct)
|B - Car above 1600cc or 97kw
|$108,051
|$113,000
|- $4,949
|$109,643 (Oct)
|C - Goods vehicle and bus
|$67,001
|$64,989
|+ $2,012
|$59,344 (Oct)
|D - Motorcycle
|$11,589
|$11,301
|+ $288
|$11,132 (Oct)
|E - Open
|$107,201
|$113,299
|- $6,098
|-