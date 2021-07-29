Olympics: No medal as Singapore's paddler Yu Mengyu loses in table tennis bronze-medal play-off

TOKYO - Despite pulling off a surprise to win the first game, Singapore paddler Yu Mengyu could not overcome Japan's world No. 2 Mima Ito, who won 4-1 (6-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-6) at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium to take the Olympics women's singles bronze medal on Thursday (July 29).

It was a long shot to begin with for Yu, as not only is she much lower-ranked at world No. 47, she has also been nursing the injury as early as the second round on Sunday. She also aggravated it in the morning's semi-final defeat by China's world No. 1 Chen Meng

The paddlers will now turn their attention to the women's team event which starts on Monday against France.

