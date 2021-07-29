Olympics: Singapore's table tennis player Yu Mengyu loses women's singles semi, but bronze medal still up for grabs

TOKYO - Overcoming China's world No. 1 Chen Meng proved a bridge too far for Singapore paddler Yu Mengyu as she lost 4-0 (11,6, 11-8, 11-7, 11-6) in their Tokyo Olympics women's single semi-final on Thursday (July 29).

Yu, ranked 47th, gamely tried to keep up and stay close but made too many unforced errors to threaten an upset as Chen was too quick and decisive with her first three strokes.

There is still a chance for the 31-year-old Yu to claim a medal at the Games, which would be Singapore's first since London 2012 when the women's team took home the bronze medal and compatriot Feng Tianwei bagged a bronze in the women's singles.

Yu next faces either Japan's world No. 2 Mima Ito or China's world No. 3 Sun Yingsha in the bronze medal play-off at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

That match starts at 7pm (Singapore time).

Yu has exceeded expectations at Tokyo 2020 by overcoming Portugal's Shao Jieni, Taiwanese Cheng I-ching, American Liu Juan and Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa to reach the last four.

