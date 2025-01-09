Polishing gems: How this 88-year-old jeweller in Chinatown perfects employee development

"Employees are a company's most valuable assets, much like raw jadeite freshly unearthed from the ground. With the right guidance and continuous development, they can be shaped and polished into brilliant, unique, and highly valued gems.," said Ho Nai Chuen, managing director of On Cheong Jewellery.

"I see myself as the tool that helps them unlock their potential, providing the finishing touches so they can truly shine", Ho, who is currently in his 60s, added.

On Cheong Jewellery is one of Singapore's oldest jewellers, with a longstanding history of 88 years and counting. The hallmark of On Cheong Jewellery is jadeite, a rare gemstone that can be forged into rings, pendants, and other intricate pieces of jewellery.

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom/videos/1586645058624763[/embed]

Ho, who holds a degree in accountancy, first joined the company as a director in charge of On Cheong's HR and finance aspects in 1982.

He left a year later for the UK to pursue a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) but when his mother passed away in early 1985, he began putting in effort to understand the trade in-depth.

With a background in finance and little knowledge of the jewellery trade, Ho dedicated himself to learning the craft from the ground up by upskilling.

By day, he was securing a Chartered Institute of Management Accountants degree as a Chartered Management Accountant; by night, Ho diligently attended jewellery design classes, taking up correspondent courses with the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) for diamond identification.

He also took to working alongside colleagues at the shopfront as a salesperson to familiarise himself with the process of running a jewellery retail company.

Reflecting on his journey, Ho talked about how his experience shaped his management style at On Cheong Jewellery. He understood the need to continuously evolve, focusing not just on refining the company's business operations, but also on enhancing its most valuable asset - its dedicated employees.

Encouraging staff training and development

One of Ho's distinctive initiatives at On Cheong Jewellery is a mentorship programme that pairs junior employees with senior staff, fostering a cross-generational exchange of skills.

"The older employees are better at providing services and having a loyal group of customers, while the younger generation is IT-savvy and well-versed in technological tools like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and mobile apps", Ho observed.

This approach reflects the unique mix of the On Cheong team, where long-serving employees - some with over 20 years of experience - share their deep expertise with newer colleagues. Younger team members, in turn, bring fresh perspectives, contributing to a dynamic and forward-looking workplace. Together, they embody On Cheong's commitment to continuous learning and growth within the industry.

Not only that, Ho also implemented talent development policies to upskill his employees.

On Cheong Jewellery's staff are encouraged to go for training, whether in-house or externally. External courses are fully sponsored by the company, and staff are allowed to take time off work to attend.

To date, every employee at On Cheong Jewellery has completed a minimum of 60 hours of training per year, reflecting Ho's commitment to continuous learning and professional growth.

Staying ahead of competition

Despite its rich history, On Cheong Jewellery is not resting on its laurels. The jewellery house is keeping up with market trends and offers contemporary designs as well as customisable jewellery to cater to younger clientele.

Since adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, On Cheong Jewellery's in-house designers have turned to programmes like Gemini and Procreate to craft intricate design concepts for inspiration, sparking new possibilities for gemstone customisation.

"We've created a sort of internal competition where our designers get to unleash their creativity and come up with potential designs for our new jewellery collections," Ho shared.

Winning designs are brought to life, with the designers receiving a cash reward.

"It challenges them to work to the best of their abilities, and pushes them to another level," he added.

Ho acknowledges that those from older generations may be resistant to new changes at first, but he consistently encourages his staff to remain open-minded.

"That is how we can adapt to changes and keep up with the times," he said.

For instance, when the Covid-19 pandemic shifted shopping habits online, Kevin Chan, On Cheong Jewellery's Assistant Manager of retail operations, responded by enrolling in a livestreaming course, adapting swiftly to the online retail landscape.

"During the Covid-19 pandemic, face-to-face sales were difficult. Thus, we welcomed new changes and tried livestreaming. With digitalisation taking over the industry and technology getting more advanced, we have to keep up with the trends," the 61-year-old said, reflecting his belief in staying adaptable.

Kevin, who was once camera shy, cherishes the fact that he was able to get to where he is now because of the courses he had been encouraged to attend. One such course that he took up was the Level up customer engagement through live streaming course in 2021 conducted by the Singapore Institute of Retail Studies (SIRS).

"Additionally, our company constantly send us to attend gemstone courses to enhance our product knowledge", he shared.

These resources better supported Chan to buff up both his confidence and product knowledge, allowing him to excel at his sales in front of a camera to a higher degree.

Reaping the fruits of attending the courses also extends to his workplace, as it helps consistently refresh his knowledge of the craft. It enables Chan to become an internal trainer, guiding both new and senior colleagues.

This forward-thinking approach is part of what has kept Chan with On Cheong Jewellery for 11 years and counting. Ho's commitment to upskilling his staff has enabled Chan to continuously improve - and the results speak for themselves.

A glance at the company's website reveals glowing customer reviews, praising his exceptional service.

Creating a strong company culture

For Ho, cultivating a strong rapport among his team is paramount. In addition to upskilling opportunities and pairing staff across generations, On Cheong Jewellery also offers in-house training to help new employees acclimate to the work environment.

On Cheong Jewellery's commitment to staff excellence has earned them a fair bit of recognition over the years, including the Tripartite Alliance Award in 2023, SkillsFuture Employers Award in 2017, SkillsFuture Fellowships Award in 2018, and a WPL:READY Mark, which certifies that the enterprise has a structured and effective workplace learning system in place.

These efforts, Ho believes, foster loyalty and camaraderie within the company. Regular training and development opportunities not only enhance employee satisfaction but also play a crucial role in staff retention and succession planning.

"It's not about how good you are," Ho remarked, "but how good your employees are."

This article is brought to you in partnership with the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

