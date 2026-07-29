Online Safety Commission orders removal of TikTok post linking woman to Faishal Ibrahim's resignation

A TikTok post linking a woman to the resignation of former Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim has been taken down following an order by the Online Safety Commission (OSC).

The TikTok post, which included a screenshot of a Telegram message, falsely accused Rasidah Caudal, a fitness instructor, of being "the one who caused MP Faishal to resign".

In response to AsiaOne's queries, an OSC spokesperson confirmed that the online safety watchdog received a report on Tuesday (July 28).

The report included the TikTok post among other content.

The OSC determined that online harmful activity had taken place and took action against the post, which was no longer available as at Tuesday evening, said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson added: "The OSC is currently looking into other content identified in the report and will take the appropriate action where necessary."

The OSC began operations on June 29, providing victims of online harms in Singapore with a dedicated and easily accessible avenue to seek timely redress.

'Wrongfully accused'

Caudal first shared a screengrab of the TikTok post in an Instagram (IG) post on Monday.

Calling it an "untrue allegation" in her IG post, she said she had been "wrongfully accused as the woman in the [Assoc] Prof Faishal case".

She also wrote that she "categorically reject" the accusations.

Caudal told AsiaOne that she decided to speak up because she wanted to clear her name and her family's name of "any false allegations".

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com