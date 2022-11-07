Oops! Wild boar gets stuck in railing, passer-by tries to help

Although wild boars roaming about in the public have become quite commonplace, it seems like some haven't quite learned how to properly navigate around our man-made structures just yet.

Two of these unfortunate animals had some trouble squeezing through a green railing in a video posted by Singapore Incidents last Sunday (Nov 6).

In the video, one of the wild boars tries to squeeze into the gaps of the railing but fails to get its rear end through. Thankfully, it had some assistance from its very helpful counterpart, who roughly pushed it through from behind.

The second wild boar then tries to squeeze itself into the same gap, but was met with the same fate — except there was no other helpful companion to give it a push this time round.

The animal could be seen in the video wiggling furiously and trying to squeeze through the gap.

Thankfully, a bemused jogger spotted the animal and gave it a few looks, seemingly wondering what to do next.

He then tries to gently push it through by patting it on the backside several times. The video then ends on that and it's unknown if the poor piggy is still there.

It is also not mentioned where the incident took place.

As the video was cut off, it left netizens wondering about the fate of the wild boar.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram

AsiaOne has reached out to Singapore Incidents for more information.

In late September, another wild boar was also caught in a similar predicament, where it had its rear end stuck in a road divider along Rivervale Drive.

Videos of the wild boar were uploaded to TikTok by user Joylyn Low, who also captured footage of National Park Board (NParks) rescuers freeing the animal.

https://www.tiktok.com/@joylynlow/video/7146146998771666177?embed_source=70805739%2C70805739%2C70805739%2C120009725%2C120008483%

According to a report by Today, NParks sedated the boar with a tranquiliser dart and freed it from the railing.

The animal was then assessed by an on-site veterinarian, who noted that it had sustained several injuries, likely from its attempts to escape.

The wild boar was eventually euthanised humanely on welfare grounds.

According to NParks' advisory, members of the public are advised to keep a safe distance when encountering a wild boar, as they are "strong and fast runners" that may cause injury when provoked.

Members of the public can also contact NParks' Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600 should they require more advice, or submit an online feedback form.

