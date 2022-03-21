Elusive wild boar in Yishun finally caught after massive 12-day hunt

The wild boar that had eluded captors since March 9 has finally been caught in Yishun Park on Sunday (March 20), much to the relief of residents in that area.

This comes after a massive 12-day hunt that had involved agencies including the National Parks Board (NParks), Nee Soon Town Council, the police and the People's Association.

Minister of State for National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, who is also an MP for Nee Soon GRC, said in a Facebook post today (March 21) that NParks officers have trapped the wild boar yesterday and are working to remove all the hoardings from the park.

The animal wreaked havoc in Khatib Central on March 9 evening, injuring three women including one who was knocked unconscious for 15 minutes before the animal disappeared into the nearby Yishun Park.

On Sunday morning, the boar entered into one of the traps that NParks had set.

The search for the rogue animal started on the night of March 9, soon after the incident happened at around 6.50pm.

At least 50 officers from different agencies were involved in the hunt for the rogue animal then.

In the days leading up to the capture, Yishun Park was closed to the public with barricades, cordon tapes and hoarding put up around the park.

AsiaOne understands that there was evidence that the boar was roaming in that area with the help of CCTV cameras placed inside the park.

Parts of the park were partially opened late Friday night and the areas that the wild boar was suspected to be in was fenced off.

MP Faishal had posted on Instagram a week ago that NParks officers were searching for the boar in Yishun Park.

The increase in the population of wild boars may result in a higher frequency of human-wild boar conflict as these animals wander into residential areas, parks and public roads, said NParks on its website.

"Although they appear shy, they are still wild animals and are unpredictable in behaviour which could pose a risk to public safety," warned NParks.

Members of the public who encounter a wild boar should remain calm, keep a safe distance and not provoke the animal.

They may call the Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600 to report any wild boar encounters.

