10 days on, wild boar remains elusive but parts of Yishun Park finally open

Over the past 10 days, homemaker Koh has been feeling a little restless.

You see, this 61-year-old used to frequent Yishun Park a few times a week to exercise and to use it as a shortcut to get to Yishun Park Hawker Centre.

But all that came to a halt when a rogue wild boar entered the park after colliding and injuring three women at nearby Khatib Central on March 9.

The park has been closed off to the public ever since, for safety reasons as the wild boar is believed to be still inside.

However, it appears that the park has reopened, albeit partially.

When AsiaOne visited Yishun Park last night (March 18), some of the hoardings, nettings and access control measures such as cordon tapes at the perimeters of the park have been removed.

The wild boar is believed to be inside the forested area (see the map below).

Koh, who declined to give her full name, however, seems unfazed by the potential danger and said she'll resume her routine.

"I am not worried because you can see that the forest is already hoarded up, so the wild boar is separated from us," she added.

AsiaOne understands that maintenance works are still in progress.

But it appears that the shortcut that Koh uses, the footpaths around the park, dog run and community garden have been made accessible to the public once again.

GRAPHIC: AsiaOne

Earlier this week, AsiaOne visited the park several times and saw construction works in progress.

A number of workers were spotted putting up hoarding around the park's perimeters, and some lorries were parked in the premises.

Hoarding was put up progressively when the park was closed to the public. PHOTO: AsiaOne

Yishun Park, March 17. PHOTO: AsiaOne

Yishun Park, March 17. PHOTO: AsiaOne

Yishun Park, March 18. PHOTO: AsiaOne

Yishun Park, March 18. PHOTO: AsiaOne

AsiaOne has reached out to the National Parks Board (NParks) for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check for more updates.

