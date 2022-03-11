Search for boar to continue until it is caught or till Yishun Park is safe: Faishal

The search for the wild boar will continue until it is caught or until Yishun Park is deemed safe, said MP for Nee Soon GRC Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim.

He told AsiaOne that the search operations team has been trying to locate the wild boar for the last 48 hours or so.

When asked if it is possible that the animal could have escaped from the park, he said that the search team had updated him that the wild boar is still within the park when he visited this morning.

"There is no news that the wild boar has escaped from the park," he added.

To ensure the safety of the residents, the team will stop the operation "once the wild boar has been captured or when NParks has assessed that there are no public safety concerns," said Faishal, the Minister of State for National Development.

The wild boar was last seen running around Yishun Ring Road on Wednesday evening (March 9) after it knocked down one woman and her daughter.

Faishal was at the park on Friday morning to speak with the team involved in the search operations. The team told him that the park will be closed until further notice.

Faishal (in blue) at Yishun Park on Friday. PHOTO: AsiaOne

Meanwhile, residents are advised to avoid the park area.

"It is not safe for residents to be around the area at the moment," he added. "Wild boars are strong animals that can run relatively fast, and they will attack if they feel cornered or threatened."

More than 50 personnel from NParks, the Police, Nee Soon Town Council and People's Association are involved in the search operations for the animal, he said.

