Woman injured by wild boar in Yishun says she 'can't sleep well' after incident

The woman who was knocked unconscious by a rogue wild boar in Yishun has since been discharged from hospital on Thursday (March 10) evening, a day after the incident.

In an interview with AsiaOne on Friday, her husband Kelvin Ng told us that his wife Eva Then, 46, is currently recuperating at home after spending a night at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital's Accident and Emergency (A&E) unit.

"There's still some trauma [from the incident], she can't sleep well. If there's a slight movement she'll wake up," the 47-year-old civil servant said.

Then, who lives in a HDB flat in the vicinity, was at Khatib Central to pick up their 12-year-old daughter from tuition before the encounter with the animal.

Ng said that the girl has some bruises on her knee but is still able to go on with her daily activities.

However, she is still shaken by the incident.

"Now when she walks, she keeps looking back because the wild boar came from behind," he said.

During the incident, Then had fallen on her right side and knocked her head on the floor after the animal ran into her, Ng shared.

She remained on the ground for about 15 minutes before paramedics arrived and conveyed her to the hospital.

Doctors at the hospital ran multiple scans on Then, to check if she sustained any serious injuries on her head, neck and spine. They also treated the cuts and bruises she sustained on the right side of her body.

"She's feeling quite a bit of pain [on the right side of her body], and can only move slowly. I still need to help her sit up from the bed," said Ng.

Since Wednesday evening, the couple has been receiving calls and messages of concern from relatives and friends.

"Even our friends in Kuala Lumpur have also called, the news has even travelled across the Causeway!" Ng remarked.

He also told AsiaOne that the Minister of State Assoc Prof Dr Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim visited the family late Friday morning to offer assistance.

Faishal also visited Yishun Park on Friday to check on the team searching for the wild boar.

"The NParks team has confirmed the sighting of the wild boar in Yishun and that [the] search is still underway. As such, Yishun Park will remain closed until further notice," he wrote on his Facebook post.

