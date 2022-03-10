Search operations underway for wild boar that knocked down woman in Yishun

A massive hunt involving the National Parks Board (NParks), Nee Soon Town Council and the police is currently underway for the rogue wild boar that ran into a pedestrian at Khatib Central yesterday evening (March 9).

The search around the vicinity, which started last night, saw at least 30 NParks officers involved in the hunt.

An AsiaOne reader who was in the area at 8.40am today (March 10) said that Yishun Park has been cordoned off to minimise risks to park goers.

He said that there were at least 10 Town Council staff in Estate Ambassador polo shirts and 10 police officers at the scene.

PHOTO: AsiaOne reader

NParks officers were also seen setting up nets around the area.

PHOTO: AsiaOne reader

There were blood stains on the pavement believed to be the boar's blood, indicating that the animal could be injured.

When contacted, NParks said the wild boar was last observed entering the forest in Yishun Park.

"We are currently searching for it and have closed off Yishun Park for public safety," said the agency.

When the AsiaOne reader was at the park at about 2pm, he said that police officers armed with riot shields were also seen in the vicinity. Wild boars are known to be aggressive.

PHOTO: AsiaOne reader

PHOTO: AsiaOne reader

Stray dog running across the path. PHOTO: AsiaOne reader

MP for Nee Soon GRC Carrie Tan posted on Facebook on Thursday that Yishun Park is closed off while NParks and the town council work to search for the wild boar.

Describing the incident as "shocking", Tan added: "I wish the injured a speedy recovery."

On Wednesday (9 Mar) evening, a woman was knocked unconscious by the wild boar and she was conveyed to the nearby Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) for medical treatment.

Yesterday evening, a wild boar ran into a pedestrian at the Khatib open-air plaza near Blk 844 Yishun Street 81. This... Posted by Carrie Tan 陈澮敏 on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Public advisory from NParks

Should members of the public encounter a wild boar, they should

Remain as calm as possible and move slowly away from the animal.

Keep a safe distance and do not corner or provoke the animal.

If adult wild boars are seen with young piglets, keep a distance and leave them alone, as they are potentially aggressive and may attempt to defend their young.

Members of the public may call the Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600 to report any wild boar encounters.

This is a developing story. Please check for more updates.

chingshijie@asiaone.com