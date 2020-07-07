This or That? Baey Yam Keng picks between JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun, favourite K-drama and more

In AsiaOne's latest E-Junkies episode, we tested Baey Yam Keng on some Gen Z lingo and learnt some interesting fun facts – he taught Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong how to take selfies!

But it looks like there's more to know about Baey.

The Tampines GRC candidate uploaded a video to his Facebook page last night (July 6), which showed him playing a game of This or That, in between house visits.

This or That? I have no more secrets left. 🙂 In between my house visits. PAP Tampines North #GE2020 #ourlivesourjobsourfuture #TampinesTogether #paptampinesnorth #thisorthat Posted by Baey Yam Keng 马炎庆 on Monday, July 6, 2020

In less than a minute, we learnt that Baey prefers dancing over singing, rice over noodles, and coffee over tea.

He also seems to be an avid JJ Lin fan, when he chose the local singer over Stefanie Sun without missing a beat.

He revealed that his favourite social media platform is Instagram, as compared to Facebook. No surprise here though, since he is famous for his Instagram selfies and fitness posts.

And it looked like we're not the only ones having trouble deciding which Korean drama is our favourite.

When asked, "Descendants of the Sun or Crash Landing on You?", Baey hesitated, admitting it was a "tough one" to answer.

His final answer? Crash Landing on You, which was undoubtedly one of the most popular K-dramas this year.

Even though Baey was recently pictured cycling on his campaign trail, you may want to know that running is still his favourite activity.

"This or That? I have no more secrets left", the 49-year-old captioned his post.

Baey is contesting Tampines GRC alongside the People's Action Party's Masagos Zulkifli, Koh Poh Koon, Desmond Choo and Cheng Li Hui.

