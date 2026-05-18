Special Operations Command activated after argument between group of teens at Orchard Gateway

A 14-year-old boy is assisting with police investigations for alleged harassment and use of criminal force following a dispute among a group of teenagers at Orchard Gateway at about 6.45pm on Saturday (May 16).

Videos posted on social media show two police fast response cars, an emergency response team vehicle, and at least three special operations command at the scene.

Several police officers exiting the emergency response team vehicle are seen entering the said building with their submachine guns drawn.

Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News reported that a large group of teenagers were seen arguing at the scene and that one of the teenagers is believed to have called the police out of concern for his safety.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said no one was injured in the incident, adding that the 14-year-old is assisting with ongoing investigations for intentional harassment and the use of criminal force.

[[nid:736030]]

editor@asiaone.com