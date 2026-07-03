Orchard Road brawl: 3 men accused of slashing victim with kitchen knife

A victim who was involved in an Orchard Road brawl in the early hours of Thursday (July 2) was repeatedly slashed with a kitchen knife on his neck and the back of his head, a court heard.

At the State Courts on Friday, three alleged assailants were charged with causing hurt with a deadly weapon with common intention.

The trio, Jason Li Zhijie, 33, Clapton Goh Jun Siong, 27, and Badril Fitri Khasnuri, 25, are accused of committing the offence at about 2.55am along Buyong Road at the junction of Orchard Road.

The location is near the Concorde Hotel Singapore.

The three men will return to court in two weeks' time on July 17.

If found guilty, they each face a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

Under the law, when a crime is committed jointly by several persons, each person is liable for it as if it was committed by just one of them.

The fight reportedly broke out when two groups of people clashed.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said five people were taken conscious to hospital.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com