Otter family makes Istana their staycation spot

Looks like our local otters have gotten even more bodacious during the Covid-19 pandemic.

After making their presence felt in areas like KK Women's and Children's Hospital and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, the four-legged critters have done what no Singapore resident ever did, apart from the country's president.

They've gone for a staycation in the Istana.

Earlier today (June 22), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong posted a photo of seven otters gallivanting across a well-manicured lawn and making their way towards a pond.

He wrote: "It's been a while since the Istana welcomed any visitors or dignitaries, because of Covid-19.

"But that hasn't stopped a family of seven otters from paying a visit! They have been busy exploring the Istana grounds for the past six days, under the watchful eyes of NParks.

"Totally ignoring safe distancing rules, these playful creatures seem quite content to roam around the lawn, frolic in the ponds, and bask in the sun."

Within an hour, his Facebook post has received around 13,000 reactions, over 350 comments, and more than 680 shares.

Singapore's top two influencers collide, indeed.

