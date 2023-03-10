'Our jobs getting less because of people like you': Man confronts delivery rider, accuses him of working illegally

Peeved that another man had allegedly been 'stealing' his delivery jobs, one delivery rider decided to expose the former on social media.

A video of the 'exposé' was re-uploaded to Twitter by user Fi_krayy on Wednesday (March 8) showing the enraged delivery rider behind the camera yelling at a man dressed in a blue T-shirt.

"Illegal rider doing our local delivery jobs," accused the delivery rider. He then panned the camera to the man's e-bike.

The e-bike was also equipped with two black bags, instead of the usual brightly-coloured food delivery bags from the delivery platform.

It is not known if the man is a foreigner or a Singaporean.

Although the man was already in tears and was begging for forgiveness, the delivery rider continued to berate him: "You're not supposed to come to Singapore [to] do this, our jobs are getting [less] because of you!"

Threatening to call the police on him, the delivery rider then asked to see his profile on the Foodpanda app, so that he could get his full name.

According to Foodpanda's website, only Singaporeans or Permanent Residents can apply to be food delivery riders.

AsiaOne has contacted Foodpanda for more information.

Despite the food delivery rider's obvious frustration, netizens didn't seem to side with him. Instead, they called him out for his actions, reasoning that the man in the video - Singaporean or not - was simply trying to make a living.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

Crackdown on illegal delivery riders

Back in 2019, the Ministry of Manpower arrested two Malaysians during an enforcement operation that targeted social visit pass (SVP) holders working illegally as food delivery riders.

The ministry was tipped off by Zheng Guo Jing, who was frustrated by the situation, reported The New Paper then.

Zheng said that the operation was allegedly headed by a Malaysian man, who would approach local food delivery riders, asking if they had any food delivery accounts to spare.

He initially started using the accounts himself to make food deliveries and gave the account owners 5 per cent of his earnings.

He eventually recruited motorcyclists from across the Causeway, and let them use the accounts he had accumulated in exchange for a 30 per cent cut of their takings.

"That means he keeps 25 per cent. That's how he makes money. There is an opportunity for him to earn up to $300 per day," Zheng said.

