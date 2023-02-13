'Our second home': Nurse couple work at same place, even married there

Most couples chose exotic locations for their weddings.

But for this Filipino couple, the location of their wedding was unique. Mr Naldoza Jan Figueroa and Ms Magtoles Hanna Mae Mondejar chose to get married at their workplace.

Both are nursing aides at NTUC Health Nursing Home (Jurong West), and on Sept 9, 2022, they tied the knot in front of other staff and the elderly residents in the home.

Ms Magtoles, 31, said: “The nursing home is our second home. Our colleagues and the residents here are our family, and we wanted to share our big day with them.”

For the wedding, the nursing home staff planned the programme, cooked the food and decorated the hall.

The couple began dating five years ago when they were working as nurses in Saudi Arabia. In 2021, they both joined NTUC Health at the same time.

The newlyweds also bond over their pride in being professional caretakers.

For Ms Magtoles, healthcare runs in the family – her aunt and three of her four sisters are all nurses.

She said: “I enjoy interacting with elders, attending to their needs, and making them feel loved.”

Mr Naldoza, 32, said: “Taking care of the residents has helped strengthen our relationship as we have a common understanding about our work. We can speak to each other when we are troubled or if we have happy things to share.”

He said they try and work the same shift, because when they work the night shift, they can spend the day off together.

But they are not always guaranteed to work the same shift.

Ms Magtoles said: “Sometimes when I wake up, my husband is at work already. It is tough for us, but we always try to support one another.”

Mr Naldoza Jan Figueroa and Ms Magtoles Hanna Mae Mondejar with other nursing home staff who attended the wedding ceremony.

PHOTO: NTUC Health

When one returns from work, the other takes the initiative to prepare meals, do the laundry and iron uniforms for the next shift.

Working with elderly people has changed the couple’s perception of ageing.

To age healthily, they make an effort to jog and bike together, even after a hard day’s work.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.